ST. LOUIS — Several firefighters responded to a large house fire in north St. Louis. It was the second vacant house that was fully engulfed in flames in the area Sunday.

Just before 2 p.m., firefighters responded to the 4500 block of Cottage Avenue, which is on the line of the Greater Ville and The Ville neighborhoods. Video from the scene showed large flames shooting out of the two-story house.

There was a scary moment on the scene when the right side of the house collapsed. The moment was caught during a live stream from the fire department’s Periscope account and on Twitter.

“You guys alright?” the fire official narrating the video can be heard screaming to the crews. Luckily no firefighters were hurt.

“The crew that was working to protect the adjacent exposure, they are okay,” the fire official said during the live stream. “They were outside the collapse zone. A close call there, but all members are okay.”

Firefighters worked to protect homes next to the house that was on fire by spraying water on the homes—which are occupied—in hopes of keeping the flames from spreading any further.

This was the second vacant house fire in the area Sunday. Fire crews earlier responded to an empty house at 4511 Cote Brilliante, which is about a mile away from the Cottage Avenue fire.

