The National Weather Service confirmed a 'large and extremely dangerous' tornado located over Arabi around 7:32 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service has confirmed a 'large and extremely dangerous' tornado formed over parts of St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday morning.

Forecasters say the tornado was confirmed around 7:32 p.m. near the Arabi and Chalmette area. Video captured from a WWL-TV viewer captured a tornado moving through the area at the same time.

Entergy Louisiana reports that nearly 4,000 customers were without power in St. Bernard Parish as of 8:20 p.m. All of Arabi and some parts of Chalmette are without power.

There are early reports surfacing on social media of significant damage to homes in that area.

“Really bad situation in Arabi Heights houses destroyed,” Twitter user Peter Cook wrote, sharing a video on the social media platform.

