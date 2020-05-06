Watch: Police release video of 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting of retired police captain

David Dorn was killed during the looting of a pawn store

ST. LOUIS — Police have released video "persons of interest" in the shooting death of retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn.

The video shows seven men ducking under the door of Lee's Pawn Shop and walking around.

Dorn was shot and killed during the looting of the store on June 2.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $45,000 for tip information that leads the police to arrest the of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Watch the video below from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.