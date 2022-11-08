Video shows police officer, citizen saving woman from flooding

The rescue happened in the North County Precinct, and the officer was only identified as "Officer Phillips."

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department released body camera footage this week showing a police officer and citizen teaming up to save a woman from her car stuck in last month's flooding.

The St. Louis County Police Department shared the video on Facebook Wednesday showing the July 26 rescue. The video showed the rescue of a woman from her car, which had floodwaters almost up to the window.

The department said during the flash flooding two weeks ago, officers rescued many people stranded in flood waters. In the video, the driver wasn't able to open her car window or door, so the officer and a good Samaritan had to break the glass.

After the officer tried to break the glass with a tool and with his hands, the good Samaritan smashed the glass with his elbow, and the woman was able to push it the rest of the way out with her feet.

They then helped the woman get out safely by putting plastic between her and the broken glass. She then threw her arms around their shoulders as they walked her to safety.

"Officer Phillips and a citizen were able to break the vehicle's window and get the driver to safety," the post said. "We're always grateful for the help of our officers and citizens."

