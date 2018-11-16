Editor's note: The video provided by people has clips edited together, 5 On Your Side has put in a request for the full, unedited version.

ST. LOUIS - Videos have been released in two officer-involved shootings from October and September in the City of St. Louis.

WARNING: Some may find these videos difficult to watch

On Oct. 17, A man in his 30s was shot by a police officer inside a south St. Louis auto parts store after a struggle with officers.

On Sept. 26, a 15-year-old boy was shot by a St. Louis Metropolitan police officer. The shooting occurred near Union Boulevard and Wabada Avenue.

According to Chief Hayden, the boy has been released from the hospital.

