ST. LOUIS — A video shows a wrong way crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Viewer Cody Gowler said he was driving on I-55 near Bates Street at around 2 p.m. when he saw a black car driving the wrong way on northbound I-55.

The video shows the black car on the shoulder near the median passing a few cars going the other way before crashing with a white van.

Police said they received multiple calls about the car and were able to take the driver into custody a short time after the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

A police spokeswoman provided the following statement about staying safe in the instance of a wrong-way driver:

When driving, it is crucial to be alert to your surroundings, such as traffic patterns ahead of you, the condition of the roads, or any potential hazards. Being alert and following traffic laws should allow drivers enough time to move out of the way of wrong-way drivers.