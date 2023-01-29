Videos showing beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health professionals

“I don't even want to acknowledge them as law enforcement right now because what they did is not under the color of law in my opinion,” Walters said.

ST. LOUIS — Everyone will grieve and process the video that captured the gruesome beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis differently, including police officers.

Sgt. Donnell Walters with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and president of the Ethical Society of Police, told 5 On Your Side Saturday he was devastated by the lack of accountability and regard for human life in his line of work currently.

"Because I'm going to interject. I'm not going to let this happen on my watch but can't be everywhere at every point,” Walters said.

The police officer, who has been in law enforcement 20 years, could not fathom watching five former Memphis Police officers tase, pepper spray and brutally beat 29-year-old Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

“I don't even want to acknowledge them as law enforcement right now because what they did is not under the color of law in my opinion,” Walters said.

The Ethical Society of Police was founded in 1972 by African American police officers to address race-based discrimination within the community and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Through training over the years, Walters stated he has preached to those who want to protect and serve that they need to put people before power. He emphasized that officers should be mindful of the differences within the community, noting how officers profiled Tyre Nichols.

Officers initially said Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving, but police on Friday said there have been no evidence to prove that claim.

Police also said the initial traffic stop was not taped but it is unclear why.

“You have people from all walks in life that we have to now acknowledge every single day,” Walters said.

Many are having difficulty unpacking the pain.

"It's a lot to see. It's a lot to deal with. It really makes you think about your own life and the risks that this can happen to you,” said Dr. Jameca Woody Cooper, a licensed psychologist in St. Louis

Woody-Cooper advised the first way to get through the release of the traumatic images displayed in the video is to acknowledge what happened in it, then release feelings about it in some way.

“Find someone to talk to about this if you can. if not. Start writing it down. What can you do in your own community about it. There are organizations you can join. Work with. You can do things online, volunteer, you can join a Facebook group,” she added.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF THE ETHICAL SOCIETY OF POLICE

"After viewing the body cam videos of the beating of Tyre Nichols, we see no justification for the response of these five individuals - their actions were horrible. Those were not police officers at the time of that beating. Those were five, angry black men who took their frustrations out on a helpless unarmed black man.

"These five individuals disgraced the profession like those before them who behaved similarly. You disgrace the badge when you beat unarmed human beings. You disgrace the badge when you punch defenseless women. You disgrace the badge when you forget why you wear the badge.

It's hard enough being a black man in today's society, but it's twice as hard being a black police officer in today's society.

"We condemn the actions of these individuals who brutally beat a black man in the streets as if he was nothing. Black or white, beating a human being unmercifully must be met with the highest consequences under the law."