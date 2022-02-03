ST. LOUIS — St. Lousians woke up Thursday morning to the definition of a winter wonderland. Snow totals so far range from 4 to 12-14 inches across the bi-state according to 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell. And as of Thursday afternoon, it was still falling!
Love it or hate it, we're stuck with it, and many St. Louisans have found ways to make the most of it. From snow forts to dogs entertaining their humans as the four-legged furry friends run around the yard, getting snow all over their snouts.
5 On Your Side asked our viewers to share their snow photos and they did not disappoint! From videos of sledding to photos of babies not so sure about their first snowfall. Thanks to everyone who submitted! Check out the gallery below for some of those photos.
Photos: Snow much fun! Viewers share their photos of the winter wonderland in St. Louis
