Snow much fun! Viewers share their photos of the winter wonderland in St. Louis

Snowfall in the St. Louis area has ranged from 4 to as high as 12-14 inches. Are you enjoying the snow?

ST. LOUIS — St. Lousians woke up Thursday morning to the definition of a winter wonderland. Snow totals so far range from 4 to 12-14 inches across the bi-state according to 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell. And as of Thursday afternoon, it was still falling!

Love it or hate it, we're stuck with it, and many St. Louisans have found ways to make the most of it. From snow forts to dogs entertaining their humans as the four-legged furry friends run around the yard, getting snow all over their snouts.

5 On Your Side asked our viewers to share their snow photos and they did not disappoint! From videos of sledding to photos of babies not so sure about their first snowfall. Thanks to everyone who submitted! Check out the gallery below for some of those photos.

Do you have snow photos you'd like to submit? We'd love to see them! There are a few ways to send them to us. Download the 5 On Your Side App and submit through there. Here's how:

Open the 5 On Your Side App In the bottom, right-hand corner click on the "Near Me" button Then in the upper left-hand corner click on the "Share With Us" button Follow the instructions and hit submit!