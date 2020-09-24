'Expect US' holding vigil in St. Louis following no charges in Breonna Taylor's death

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A candlelight vigil is being held by Expect US Thursday evening in downtown St. Louis.

The group posted to Facebook it’ll hold a vigil for Breonna Taylor outside of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters at 6 p.m.

Taylor was shot and killed by police in March inside her Louisville, Kentucky apartment.

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury announced charges against former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case, but not for her death.

Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into a nearby apartment the night of Breonna Taylor's death. No other officers were indicted.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron talked about the investigation following the indictment announcement.

He said officers Jonathon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were justified in their use of force to protect themselves after Mattingly was struck by one bullet from Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Cameron said Taylor was struck six times. He said the fatal shot was fired by Cosgrove, per an FBI investigation.

Hankison also fired into the apartment. Some bullets traveled through a neighbor's apartment, endangering those inside. No evidence shows Hankison’s bullets struck Breonna Taylor, Cameron said.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony. If found guilty, Hankison could face up to five years for each of the three counts.