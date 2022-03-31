Vigil held in Ferguson park for 14-year-old who fell from amusement park ride

Sampson was headed to East Illinois High School to play football in the Fall. Community members brought balloons in the school's colors, orange and blue.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Family, friends and members of the community filled a Ferguson park on Thursday night to remember the life and legacy of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Orlando.

A week after the incident, balloons overflowed Forestwood Park for a vigil honoring Sampson or “Big Tick”.

An invitation read “honor roll student” with aspirations for football, rapping and video gaming.

People hovered in the parking lot where the teen played with the St. Louis BadBoyz youth football program.

"It's just exciting to know that all these people came to celebrate him. He was a clown but he worked hard though,” said Kareem Burns, a teammate.

Burns told 5 On Your Side he was still processing the call about Sampson’s death.

"It shocked me. Believing that my teammate was gone. I wouldn't be able to see him or go through high school with him and just knowing that hurt," he said.

Sampson's loved ones, including his mom, dad, and older brother were surrounded and consoled by the community.

"You could see the influence at age 14 that this young man had. We call him a gentle giant and he truly had the support of the community," said Damon Cotton, a cousin.

Cotton added this had been the second loss for the family and involved another young person, recently.

"With the grandson. He passed away during a workout at the gym and um that's truly a tragedy. This here is a tragedy and both of those losses. We haven't had time to heal from that," Cotton continued.

Sampson was slated to attend East Illinois High School and play football in the Fall. People who attended brought balloons in the school's colors, orange and blue.

"I have his back and it’s just; I love him. I’ll finish high school for him," Burns continued.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.