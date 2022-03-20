Vigil held for Bonne Terre officers killed, injured in the line of duty

More than a hundred people gathered at North County Senior High School on Sunday to honor fallen Officer Lane Burns and wounded Cpl. Garrett Worley.

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — More than a hundred people gathered on a high school football field Sunday night to honor and pray for the two Bonne Terre police officers who responded to a disturbance call that turned fatal.

"I've been doing this for 30 years, and it was probably one of the worst nights we've had in my 30-year career," St. Francois County paramedic supervisor T. J. Isgrig said.

Isgrig previously worked with fallen Bonne Terre police Officer Lane Burns and wounded Cpl. Garrett Worley.

"They're always there for us, and this was the least we could do for them," Isgrig said.

First responders from neighboring towns in St. Francois County all work together daily. Bonne Terre fire Chief David Pratte said he was on the phone with Burns just hours before he died.

"Everyday, we're out with them one thing or another, whether it's a traffic accident or an overdose or a fire. They help the fire department pull hose, you know. I mean we're all brothers," Pratte said.

Burns and Worley responded to a disturbance call Thursday night at the Motel 6 on Highway K.

Authorities said James Emery opened the door to a ground floor room and shot the two officers, killing Burns and severely wounding Worley.

"Citizens don't realize how dangerous it is every day, whether it be police, fire or EMS. We all go together to mostly everything," Pratte said.

From law enforcement officers to neighbors, people came together at North County Senior High School, made a circle around the officers' memorial and lit a candle to show their support.

"The good Lord gave us a beautiful day to honor our officer," Bonne Terre resident Tina Cain said.

"Keep praying. We need it," Pratte said.

Burns left behind a girlfriend and two young children.

Worley's sister, Paige Jackson, said he's still recovering. Worley had a second surgery on Friday and is expected to be in the hospital for three weeks.