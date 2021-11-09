Entire Village of Glen Carbon under boil order

Under the boil order, water used for drinking or food preparation should be boiled for five minutes prior to use

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The Village of Glen Carbon is under a boil order, a post from the village's Facebook page said.

According to the post, the village issued a boil order for the entire village until further notice.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said the order was issued due to low chlorine levels.

"The Village of Glen Carbon is working with our water provider, Illinois American Water, to ensure the water meets all Illinois EPA standards," the post said.