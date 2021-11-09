x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Entire Village of Glen Carbon under boil order

Under the boil order, water used for drinking or food preparation should be boiled for five minutes prior to use
Credit: Thinkstock
Drinking water

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The Village of Glen Carbon is under a boil order, a post from the village's Facebook page said.

According to the post, the village issued a boil order for the entire village until further notice.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said the order was issued due to low chlorine levels. 

"The Village of Glen Carbon is working with our water provider, Illinois American Water, to ensure the water meets all Illinois EPA standards," the post said.

Under the boil order, water used for drinking or food preparation should be boiled for five minutes prior to use. Ice cubes made after the incident occurred should be discarded during the boil order.

Related Articles

In Other News

Home destroyed in St. Clair County fire