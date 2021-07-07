x
RIP K9-Duke | Virginia State Police K9 dies of heat exhaustion

K9 Duke was able to peacefully cross to the other side and received a hero’s escort for his final ride, officials say.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A loyal K9 member of the Virginia State Police department has passed away after suffering heat exhaustion while on the job, Fauquier County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit posted on Facebook Tuesday morning.

Officials said on Sunday afternoon, State Trooper Lewis and K9 Duke were looking for suspects who fled the scene of a hit and run crash when K9 Duke got over-heated in the humidity.

K9 Duke was immediately taken to the emergency vet in serious condition. He received treatment overnight and in a post released by Virginia State Police Monday, officials said his conditions had improved for a bit. Shedding light that the department was "...praying for a quick and full recovery!"

But on Tuesday, officials said he was not able to recover despite Trooper Lewis swiftly getting him the care he needed.

"K-9 Duke crossed the rainbow bridge tonight, with Trooper Lewis and his family by his side," Virginia State Police said in a Facebook post.

K9 Duke was able to peacefully cross to the other side and received a hero’s escort for his final ride, officials said. He was escorted by K-9 Teams from nearby jurisdictions and fellow VSP K-9 Teams from across Virginia.

**UPDATE** We are saddened to report that, despite his handler’s quick action and the efforts of the emergency vet...

Posted by Fauquier County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Virginia State Police K9 Duke, received a hero’s escort for his final ride back to Fauquier County with his best friend and partner Trooper Jesse Lewis, escorted by K-9 Teams from nearby jurisdictions, fellow VSP K-9 Teams from all over the state, and fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters. Rest easy, Duke. We have the watch from here. VSP K-9 Duke End of Watch 08/30/2021 🖤💙🖤

Posted by Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 30, 2021

