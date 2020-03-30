ST. LOUIS — Looking for some cute friends to have breakfast with?

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station has you covered!

It’ll host a virtual breakfast on Tuesday morning with stingrays. The aquarium has been hosting virtual tours since it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many places are taking the creative approach to keep people entertained as a stay-at-home order has been issued in several places in the St. Louis area.

The breakfast date will start at 10:30 a.m. on the aquarium’s Facebook. It said viewers can learn about what stingrays eat and other fun facts. There will be a follow up quiz on the aquarium’s Facebook later.

On March 26, the aquarium held a virtual dive on Facebook Live. On March 24, the aquarium held an 'otterly' adorable virtual breakfast with its three otters - Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn. Its also held a virtual breakfast with its sloth, Coconut.

The cuteness will continue throughout the aquarium's temporary closure.

Fans can keep up with the 13,000 animals that live at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station during "QuaranStream" virtual visits on Facebook every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. The live "QuaranStreams" will feature real time video from cameras at the habitats set to soothing music.

