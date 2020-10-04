ST. LOUIS — People continue to get creative with the way they due things due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One St. Louis organization is getting creative with how to raise money for small businesses in the area.

NexCore St. Louis announced a first-of-its-kind virtual “streamathon.”

It’ll raise money to benefit small businesses across the St. Louis region.

According to a press release from NexCore, the goal of the 32-hour continuous streamathon is to raise a total of $100,000 and to award 100 local small businesses $1,000 each. The streamathon airs live on Friday, April 10 at 4 p.m. and will continue through midnight on April 11.

The 32-hour live streaming event will be hosted virtually and simulcast live to Instagram, Facebook and online at www.streamathonforstl.com.

Programming will include features such as ‘Living Room Talent Show’, entertainment, special guests like Mister Gary of Them Yo People, Julie Tristan from Y98, local and regional musicians, comedians, cooking demonstrations, at-home fitness tips, and more. All proceeds of the streamathon will benefit small and independent businesses in need of support as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“NexCore Partner and Co-Founder Larry Cohn says, "NexCore believes that the future of our community lies in the economic renaissance of the small business owner and the racial and economic diversity of those small business owners. We are proud to present the streamathon on behalf of small businesses who are struggling right now across the St. Louis region."

Small businesses in need should visit https://thenexcore.com/streamathon/ to apply for financial assistance from the streamathon. The funds will be raised through individual contributions/donations throughout the 32-hour streamathon, but also from any participating sponsors, businesses or individuals who would like to contribute prior to the event.

