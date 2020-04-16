ST. LOUIS — Since the 10th Annual Vigil of Remembrance for homicide victims was canceled due to COVID-19, a virtual vigil will be held.

It will be held on the Crime Victim Center’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. on April 25.

The vigil is in honor of all victims of homicide in the St. Louis area.

The primary focus of the vigil will be on the families who have been assisted by the Homicide, Ministers & Community Alliance and the Crime Victim Center from 2019 to now, according to a press release.

Since 2009, both organizations have reached out to the families of more than 1,000 homicide victims in the St. Louis area.

Anyone who would like to have their loved ones honored in the vigil should email their name and photo to kate@supportvictims.org or message the Crime Victim Center on Facebook with the same information.

Photo submission are being accepted until April 22.

