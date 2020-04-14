ST. LOUIS — Missouri has launched a virtual workshop to help workers laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All Missouri Job Centers are currently closed due to the coronavirus, but they're still helping people online. You can register on the Missouri Job Centers website and a staff member will call you to help with information about unemployment, temporary financial assistance, online job search workshops and other resources.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To register, log into the MoJobs system or create an account, then check the appointment calendar and choose a day to attend the workshop.

For more information, visit the Missouri Job Centers website or reach out to your local job center at 888-728-5627.

