Public viewing held for Lou Brock

Mourners paid their respects to the Cardinals Hall of Famer on Friday

ST. LOUIS — The public viewing for a St. Louis legend was held on Friday.

Mourners paid their respects to Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock at Austin A. Layne Mortuary on West Florissant Avenue.

Brock died on Sept. 6 at the age of 81. He battled multiple health conditions.

The public viewing was held with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Brock retired as baseball's all-time career and single season stolen base leader, accumulated 3,000 hits and was one of the greatest World Series performers in the history of Major League Baseball.

On Saturday, a private service will be held at Greater Grace Church at 11 a.m. Before the service, there will be a funeral procession from Lindenwood University to the church via First Capital Drive to Fifth Street in St. Charles. The service will be livestreamed on cardinals.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lou Brock Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, located at 231 Fox Hill Road, St. Charles, MO 63301.

