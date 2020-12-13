Visitation being held for fallen Moline Acres sergeant

ST. LOUIS — The visitation for a fallen Moline Acres sergeant is being held on Sunday.
Sergeant Herschel Turner was fatally hit on Dec. 5 by a Bellefontaine Neighbors police car during a traffic stop.
His visitation is being held at Reliable Funeral Chapel at 3958 Washington Boulevard. It began at 4 p.m. on Sunday and goes until 7 p.m.
Many lined up outside the funeral chapel ahead of the visitation.
He served north county communities for 22 years as a police officer and had been with the Moline Acres Police Department since 2015.
Moline Acres Police Chief Gregory Moore described Turner’s death as a “freak accident.”
“The people who knew him, the people he worked around and the community that knew sergeant Turner over the last five years in Moline Acres, knew that he was a very dedicated, honorable man,” Moore said.
Turner's memorial service will be Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. 5 On Your Side will livestream the procession on Monday. You can find it on KSDK.com or the 5 On Your Side app.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered flags in St. Louis County to be flown at half-staff on Dec. 14 in honor of Turner.
BackStoppers is assisting Turner’s family during this time.