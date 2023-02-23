Volleyball club plans to wear purple, raise funds for teen athlete injured in downtown car crash

St. Louis volleyball clubs rally for Tennessee player injured at downtown tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday morning, 5 On Your Side learned some good news about Janae Edmonson.

In a text to reporter Mercedes Mackay, Edmonson's club assistant director said the teen's surgery on Wednesday went well.

Over the weekend, Edmonson was struck by a driver speeding near the Dome at America's Center. The teen's legs were amputated due to the severity of her injuries.

The Club assistant director followed up with a text about the status of Edmonson's volleyball scholarship. The University of Tennessee Southern chose to honor her scholarship.

Through the good news, a St. Louis-based coach familiar with trauma says, it's not about today or tomorrow for, it's about showing support months and years down the road.

"It's the lasting support," Heather Cumbee with Team Momentum Volleyball urges, "We want this girl to be on our thoughts and minds not just a week from now, but months from now and years from now."

It's February, but Cumbee's team is already working Edmondson into their plans for April.

At the annual fundraiser Team Momentum Volleyball, a volleyball club located in Town and Country, plans to reserve a portion just for the Edmonson family.

Team Momentum Volleyball will also honor Edmondson, by wearing T-shirts in a show of support. The act aligns with others across the country, wearing purple for the injured teen.

Cumbee and her players have seen first-hand how even small acknowledgements can make an impact.

In the course of three years, the club lost three young women, two of which in car accidents.

Cumbee explains, "I know that they can feel peace when they know that people are praying for them and trying to lift them up in the only way they know how."

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.