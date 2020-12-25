Longtime Volpi Foods leader in St. Louis dies on Christmas Eve

Armando Pasetti came to St. Louis from Italy when he was 14 years old to work for his uncle. He helped grow the business in The Hill into what it is today

ST. LOUIS — The longtime leader who grew Volpi Foods into the business it’s known as today passed away on Christmas Eve.

The St. Louis-based cured meats company announced Armando Pasetti died Thursday at the age of 96.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of my father, Armando Pasetti,” Volpi Foods CEO and Pasetti’s daughter Lorenza Pasetti said in a statement. “He was a true craftsman and lived his life with passion.”

Pasetti came to St. Louis from Italy when he was 14 years old to work at Volpi Foods with his uncle who founded the business, John Volpi.

“When Armando traveled to America by boat, he lived upstairs from the shop and learned the business just as his uncle had: from the bottom-up. Armando eventually mastered every aspect of his uncle’s craft,” the company said in a news release.

When his uncle passed away, Pasetti took the reigns and served as leader of Volpi Foods from 1958-2002.

The company said he expanded Volpi Foods to reach far beyond its roots in The Hill to include national distribution. But despite the growth, Pasetti remained committed to quality ingredients, techniques and hospitality.

“He welcomed customers, employees and neighbors as family to our Volpi shop. If you met Armando at the store, his warm caring spirit filled the room and will continue to do so,” his daughter said.

The Volpi store first opened in 1902 and is still open and serving customers at its original location on Northrup Avenue in The Hill. It continues to be a family-owned business, now its fourth generation.

The Volpi Foods website states Pasetti devoted his life to “mastering the art of charcuterie and serving his community.” A family statement says they will “honor his life through his greatest passions: producing excellent cured meats and helping our neighbors.”

“He loved hearing customers’ stories of enjoying Volpi Foods’ products at home with their families. The entire Volpi family invites you to celebrate his life through the joys of cooking and connecting with loved ones this holiday season,” the business wrote in a news release about Pasetti’s passing.