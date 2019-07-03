Warning: Some may find the details of this story disturbing

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A former volunteer police explorer is facing charges for having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old boy he met during a recruiting event at Lindbergh High School.

Eric Parks, 20, is facing charges of attempting to possess child pornography, furnishing pornography to a minor and sexual misconduct. Parks was a police explorer in the south county precinct. He joined the program in 2017 and is no longer with the program, a St. Louis County police spokesperson said.

According to the probable cause statement, police responded to N. Benton Avenue where a 15-year-old boy said he received inappropriate Snapchats from Parks. He told police he met Parks at Lindbergh High School during a police explorers recruiting event. The boy said he gave Parks his name, age and phone number. Parks began texting him on March 2 and added him on Snapchat.

Parks sent Snapchats to the boy suggesting they masturbate together. One Snapchat said, ‘My dong lol… we will just talk dirty, jerk.. and then never mention it outside of Snapchat.’

The boy contacted police again on March 3 and said Parks continued to send inappropriate Snapchats to him. Parks told the boy he wanted to show him his penis and told him to go somewhere to be alone and then sent him a naked photo. Parks also sent Snapchats with his face to the boy.

Parks was at the following school districts for recruiting events – and St. Louis County police said they’re continuing to investigate.

Oakville High School on Feb. 21, Affton High School on Feb. 21, Mehlville High School on Feb. 27 and Lindbergh High School on March 1.