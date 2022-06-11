Volunteers pickup trash along Grand Boulevard in north St. Louis

"This is a predominantly African American community. We want more businesses but we have to give them a reason to want to come."

ST. LOUIS — On National Get Outdoors Day, dozens of volunteers spent time outside cleaning up their community Saturday.

Great Rivers Greenway partnered with St. Alphonsus Rock Liguori Church, Saints Teresa and Bridget Catholic Church, Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club, and other community partners to clean up Grand Boulevard.

Volunteers picked up trash and boosted morale along the busy street between Natural Bridge and Cook avenues, which will be a future segment of the Brickline Greenway.

A group from St. Alphonsus Rock Liguori Church said it's their responsibility to help maintain their community and take care of God's creation. They hope their actions encourage others in the community to pick up trash and beautify the area.

They also hope the efforts make the area more attractive to people outside of St. Louis.

"We are hoping to attract more businesses," Father Rodney Olive with the St. Alphonsus Rock Liguori Church said. "This is a predominantly African American community. We want more businesses but we have to give them a reason to want to come."