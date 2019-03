ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Volunteers are wanted Friday morning to honor a veteran at his funeral.

Robert K. Wunderlich is an unclaimed veteran with no next of kin.

Supporters are being asked to support and pay respect at his funeral at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Wunderlich served in the Air Force.

Here is where to go if you would like to show your support:

Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

2900 Sheridan Road

St. Louis, MO 63125