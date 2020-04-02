ST. LOUIS — A Chicago food favorite is looking for a location to bring its food truck, and your vote can make the difference.

Portillo's has been serving hot dogs in the Chicago area since 1963 when Dick Portillo opened the original stand, which was known as "The Hot Dog House." Now, with locations all over the country, Portillo's is looking for another place to bring its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef and crinkle-cut fries.

As part of its search, Portillo's is looking for your input.

Whether it's a big city or small town, Portillo's will bring its Beef Bus to whatever location can "mustard" up the most votes, their promotional video said.

You can place your vote on the Portillo's website by clicking here.

As of Monday evening, St. Louis was ahead in the polls.

