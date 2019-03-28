ST. LOUIS – What started as one tweet has now become an internet debate…

On Wednesday, a tweet about slicing bagels vertically multiple times made St. Louis the talk of the country,

And now everyone on Twitter is making fun of our great city. We also don’t know what you’re talking about because we’re one of the top destinations for foodies.

Chrissy Teigen even weighed in… ‘vote NO on prop: slicingbagels,’ she tweeted. ‘I mean you can, and should, slice them once, horizontally.’

On Thursday, Panera tweeted… ‘Panera St. Louis style’ with a photo of their logo with Saint Louis Bread Co.