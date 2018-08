CARLYLE, Ill. – Some wakeboarders at Carlyle Lake took a break to help a fawn in the middle of the lake this summer.

The Kilfoy family from Troy, Illinois, were out on the Lake at the end of June when they came across the fawn.

Jacob, 14, used a rope to help the fawn out of the water. After 90 minutes, the family was able to get ahold of the park rangers and handed the fawn over to them in an attempt reunite it with its mom.

