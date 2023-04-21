Walmart in Cahokia Heights permanently closes due to under-performance

The big box retailer says it did not take this decision lightly but did say it was "under-performing."

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — Employees and shoppers got their last glimpse at a Walmart store in Cahokia Heights on Friday.

The location at 1511 in Camp Jackson Road in the Metro East closed its doors for good.

Major Terrell, a longtime customer, captured the moment with his camera by taking picture of the faded logo on the building.

“You know this Walmart is part of my childhood. When I moved here back in 94' from Mississippi, this was the first Walmart I attended,” Terrell said.

A spokesperson told 5 On Your Side there were a variety of factors behind closing the store, and that they carefully weighed the decision. They called it a "underperforming" location.

“I had friends from Cahokia Heights that worked here. My brother worked here and I just hate to see it go," Terrell added.

"I mean for years. It's the only store close … It's a big inconvenience for a lot of people," Robbie Pearson, another frequent customer, said.

The nearest Walmart is 8 to 10 miles away which will make it a struggle for the many residents who depend on the store for food, household goods, and medicine.

While there is a Schnuck’s and Aldi nearby the store, customers said Walmart provided reasonable prices and more items.

"Overexpanding because of greed and then under management and everything. It's like flipping a coin. The needs of the people must be met no matter what,” Clifton Franklin, another customer, said.

State House Rep. Kevin Schmidt in the 114th District told 5 On Your Side in an interview he recognized that need.

Schmidt reiterated his passion for addressing food insecurity in the Metro East is behind Governor J.B. Pritzker's $20 million Illinois grocery initiative proposal.

It would provide financial assistance to municipalities or local independent grocery stores opening in food deserts.

“That would be step one. To bring in the grocery store and to get it started and to get it rolling but to keep it sustainable. We need good paying jobs in those communities,” Schmidt said.

All employees of the store were able to transfer to a nearby store and stay with the Walmart company, according to a spokesperson.

The location that typically closes at 11 p.m. closed shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday.

