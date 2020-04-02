ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting at 12:43 a.m. in the 5500 block of Era Avenue.

Two men were found shot -- one in the chest and one in the arm.

Police didn't give their ages or conditions but said they were both conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

In early January, a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg on the same block of Era Ave. He told police he and two other people were buying drugs just prior to being shot.

The double shooting Tuesday morning marks the city's 66th and 67th shootings of 2020.

