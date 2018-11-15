ST. LOUIS — If all this snow has you thinking about summer and warmer weather, Southwest Airlines has some great news for you.

The airline announced Thursday it’s bringing back non-stop service from St. Louis to Montego Bay, Jamaica next summer. Flights don’t start until June 9, but you can at least book a flight and daydream about the sun, sand and surf.

Non-stop flights to Jamaica will run weekly every Saturday through at least Aug. 5.

READ MORE: Southwest expands spring break destinations in 2019 from St. Louis

Southwest announced it’s also adding several other non-stop flights out of Lambert International Airport to cities already in the rotation.

Nashville: From 3 to 4 flights daily

Boston: From 3 to 5 flights daily

Cleveland: From 2 to 3 flights daily

Denver: from 5 to 6 flights daily

Detroit: From 2 to 3 daily

These changes will affect the airline’s Monday through Friday schedule starting June 9, 2019—just in time for the summer travel season.

© 2018 KSDK