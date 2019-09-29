ST. LOUIS — A large fire escalated to three alarms near downtown St. Louis Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to an old abandoned warehouse at Collins Avenue and Florida Street.

Photos from 5 On Your Side viewers showed thick black smoke and flames rising from the building at about 7:30 Sunday morning.

The fire spread to two additional warehouses, fire officials said. All three buildings involved are vacant. As of 10:20 a.m., fire officials said multiple crews will be on the scene for an extended time working to fully put out the fire.

Several homeless people were living inside one of the warehouses, fire officials confirmed. Everyone was accounted for and made it out safely. One person was taken into custody for questioning.

Firefighters also evacuated an apartment building across the street as a precaution. Residents have since returned to their homes.

Note: A previous version of this article stated it was an apartment building on fire.

Top stories people are reading right now:

RELATED: Take a look inside this $13M Ladue home for sale

RELATED: Cardinals lose to Cubs, NL Central race goes to final day

RELATED: Elon Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back

RELATED: Des Peres residents say car thieves are using garage door openers to get into homes

RELATED: St. Louis native becomes first U.S. woman to win gold in hammer throw at World Championships