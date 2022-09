St. Louis Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 400 block of East DeSoto at a large manufacturing warehouse.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to the 400 block of East DeSoto for a fire in a large manufacturing warehouse.

At this time, it is unknown what may have caused the fire.

The department says there may be a possible unknown chemical release and the Hazardous Materials Task Force is also responding to the warehouse.

There is no information available on what the chemical may be.