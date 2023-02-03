Warning sirens accidently go off in south St. Louis County early Friday morning

The sirens sounded at around 7:35 a.m. for four seconds while most parents were dropping off their kids to school or heading into work.

ST. LOUIS — Outdoor warning sirens were accidentally sounded early Friday morning during a test in south St. Louis County, St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management said.

The sirens sounded at around 7:35 a.m. for about four seconds while most parents were dropping off their kids to school or heading into work.

According to St. Louis County, the outdoor warning sirens are tested monthly, weather permitting, on the first Monday of the month at 11 a.m. There will be a one-minute tone followed by a voice announcement.

St. Louis County's Outdoor Warning Sirens were accidentally sounded this morning during a test. There is no weather emergency at this time. pic.twitter.com/TkW49P7dQQ — St Louis County Office of Emergency Management (@StlCoOEM) February 3, 2023

According to the City of St. Louis, the outdoor warning siren is activated any time there is a tornado warning issued. The siren is a part of an outdoor warning system and is meant to direct residents and visitors to go indoors during an emergency or threat of severe weather.

What should you know the next to time you hear the siren?

You should immediately seek shelter and refer to the local media or NOAA weather radio for further information or updates when the siren is sounded, especially during severe or dangerous weather conditions, according to the city.

St. Louis activated a new outdoor warning system in January 2012.

To report a siren that does not sound during the monthly test or report an unscheduled siren activation please call the ECC Customer Service Line at 314-615-9551 or send a detailed email to ecc@stlouiscountymo.gov including your name, address and phone number.

There is no weather emergency at this time.

