Warren Co. authorities looking for 72-year-old man missing since Oct. 1

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Department at 636-456-7088 or dial 911

WARRENTON, Mo. — Authorities in Warren County are looking for a missing 72-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Oct. 1.

A missing person report said Kenneth McKean hasn't been seen since he canceled plans with his family on Oct. 1. Police said his cell phone stopped reporting on Oct. 8.

The missing person report said he did not bring his medication with him but did not say for what the medication was prescribed.

McKean is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds and bald with blue eyes and a gray goatee.

His red 2005 Honda Civic was also gone from his home on Lakeview Estates Drive in Warrenton. The Civic has Missouri license plates ZF8P8L.