WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — Several people were injured and one person had to be rescued after a deck collapsed Saturday evening in the village of Innsbrook, south of Wright City.

The Wright City Fire Protection District said the collapse happened in the 500 block of Lake Wood Glen Drive. One person was trapped under the wreckage.

Bystanders and crews held the debris off of the trapped person until crews could rescue them.

Warren County EMS arrived on scene and treated several injured people. An air ambulance was originally called but was later canceled.

The Warrenton Fire Protection District also assisted with the rescue, while the Marthasville Volunteer Fire Protection District provided coverage.