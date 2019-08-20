WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — Warren County R-3 School district in Warrenton is one of many schools around the country to implement a four-day school week.

The school district said it made the decision to end Monday classes for three reasons: low attendance, low teacher retention and low finances.

Students will now go to school from Tuesday through Friday from 7:40 a.m. To 3:15 p.m., which adds an extra 33 minute to their school day.

The schools in this district will offer "care days" on Mondays for students who need supervision during school hours.

Superintendent Gregg Klinginsmit also said, this change will help with consistency, meaning no more early release days and professional development days.

About 25 Missouri districts currently use four-day schedules, and the number is expected to increase to 35 next year.

