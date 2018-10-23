WARRENTON, Mo. – The signs at the new Schnucks in Warrenton are going up.

Earlier this year, Schnuck Markets Inc. announced it’s opening a new store in Warrenton. The addition of the store will bring over 50 jobs to Warrenton. The store is expected to open this fall.

The store is under construction at Highway 47 and Veterans Parkway and will be Schnucks’ first Warrenton location.

“The loyalty of Warren County residents who shop at our other metro Schnucks stores made this an easy decision for us,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Warrenton residents have long asked for a Schnucks in their community and we’re excited to be able to answer their call.”

The small-format store will allow customers to quickly navigate the store, while also placing a heavy emphasis on fresh departments.

“The Warrenton store will offer customers the convenience of getting in and out of the store quickly, without compromising on our goal of being ‘best in fresh,’” said Schnuck. “The store will focus on an extensive selection of bakery, produce, seafood, and meat offerings, including in-store cut meat, all offered at competitive prices.”

Schnucks Warrenton will anchor Bent Oak Plaza, which includes an additional seven acres of land that Schnucks is currently marketing for commercial use.

The announcement of the Warrenton store comes as the company also announced the July 2018 closure of two of its Rockford, Ill. stores. The stores’ teammates will be transferred to other area Schnucks stores.

“We’re optimistic about what’s on the horizon for our business and what we will be able to offer our customers,” said Schnuck. “We have some exciting things planned for the months ahead and we’re looking forward to sharing them.”

