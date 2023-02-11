Man shot during robbery in St. Louis parking lot

Seven victims were talking amongst themselves when two suspects approached them and announced a robbery.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while trying to get away from robbers Friday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the parking lot on 1504 Washington Avenue. Seven victims were standing outside their cars and talking amongst themselves when two male suspects walked up to them with a gun and demanded their money.

Two victims dropped their belongings and ran to their car, and another two gave up their belongings to the robbers, police said. Three other victims got into their car and tried to drive away when one of the suspects fired shots, striking the driver's side door and hitting a 36-year-old man in the thigh.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The suspects ran away and were not in custody as of Saturday morning.