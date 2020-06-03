ST. LOUIS — Washington University will soon break ground on a neuroscience research hub that will be one of the largest in the country, according to a press release from the university.

The building "will bring together over 100 research teams focused on solving the many mysteries of the brain and the body’s nervous system," the release said.

“Washington University is one of the premier institutions in the world in neuroscience research, with faculty known for their contributions to the understanding of normal brain development, how nerve cells communicate, neuroimaging, neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, and surgical treatments for cerebral palsy, among other contributions,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said in the release.

“With this new building, we are able to offer the neuroscience community a central home and a laboratory environment that can inspire entirely new concepts that allow us to grasp a much deeper understanding of the brain and have a global impact on health and science.”

The 11-story, 609,000-square-foot facility will be located on the eastern edge of the School of Medicine campus, near the Cortex Innovation Community.

“We are constructing the building at the intersection of Cortex and the Medical Campus to encourage efforts by Washington University neuroscientists to transform their research into innovations that can move rapidly to improve medical care and quality of life for people with neurological conditions,” said Jennifer K. Lodge, Ph.D., the university’s vice chancellor for research.

It will cost an estimated $616 million to build the facility and construction is scheduled to begin in March.

