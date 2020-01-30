UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A Washington University graduate student was robbed at gunpoint while walking a few blocks north of campus Wednesday night.

The Washington University Police Department said in a security memo that a student was walking at around 8 p.m. on Kingsland Avenue, between Waterman Avenue and Kingsbury Boulevard, when two people came up to him from behind.

One of the suspects showed a handgun and demanded the student's property, police said. The suspects took his backpack and ran south on Kingsland Avenue.

The student wasn't injured in the robbery.

More local stories:

Ferguson mom burned in overnight grease fire FERGUSON, Mo. - A woman was taken to the hospital after she received burns to her hands and face during an overnight grease fire. Ferguson Fire Captain Jim Ethier said that a kitchen grease fire started in a rental home on Albert Avenue just after midnight on Thursday.

RELATED: Say hello to Rynee, the newest foal at Warm Springs Ranch

RELATED: Police: Shoplifting suspect steals car to escape officers outside Galleria

RELATED: UMSL women’s basketball coach loses home in fire

RELATED: Ferguson mayor denies reports of potential city dissolution