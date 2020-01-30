UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A Washington University graduate student was robbed at gunpoint while walking a few blocks north of campus Wednesday night.
The Washington University Police Department said in a security memo that a student was walking at around 8 p.m. on Kingsland Avenue, between Waterman Avenue and Kingsbury Boulevard, when two people came up to him from behind.
One of the suspects showed a handgun and demanded the student's property, police said. The suspects took his backpack and ran south on Kingsland Avenue.
The student wasn't injured in the robbery.
