Wash U senior goes viral on Tik Toc for turning unused meal points into care packages

ST. LOUIS — A senior at Washington University has gone viral with her giving spirit.

Maya Nepos has been driving around St. Louis handing out bags of food to those in need. It all started with the food she bought food with her leftover meal plan points.

Maya said the University requires students to buy a meal plan, even though she lived off-campus and only took online courses. So instead of letting the points go to waste, she cashed them in and put them to good use.

A video she shared on TikTok has gotten more than six million views and she's gained more than 40,000 followers. And with more followers came an opportunity to help more people.

“Then people started asking for my Venmo and PayPal to send me money to make more bags and more care packages and give out more food,” she said.