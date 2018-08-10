ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders admit, we have a problem when it comes to conventions. This year, bookings at America's Center are down 30 percent which is why they announced a proposal to do a major upgrade.

"Yea they struggled a little bit here and there," said Nikki Schrage, the Front of House Manager at Over-Under on Washington Avenue.

If booking conventions was like the football games playing on the bar's TVs, you could say this past year featured a lot of dropped passes.

"A little quieter, yes," Schrage said. "Hopefully we can get things back and going down here."

Nikki said their patronage has dropped a little this year, mainly because of the dip in the number of conventions booked in Downtown St. Louis.

"Probably a good 75-80% of our business has to do with the conventions," she said.

Which is why she sees the new plans for an enhanced convention center as the 'Hail Mary' Wash Ave needs.

"I’m excited about it, because it’s just going to promote more business for us, bring more business down to STL, bring more business down to Washington Avenue," Schrage said.

The renovations include a larger ballroom, exhibit hall and loading dock area.

To pay for it, the city and county would have to renew the bonds they took out back in the 1990s to build the original facility. In other words, you wouldn't notice a difference in your taxes.

Explore St. Louis said, this is critical to getting major conventions to return to St. Louis that outgrew the space like the FIRST Robotics Championship. They moved to Houston's recently renovated convention center this year.

The city also admits crime plays a role in booking conventions.

According to numbers compiled from the St. Louis Police Department - total crime is up 13 percent downtown compared to last year.

Nikki said she feels safe, but also sees room for improvement when it comes to downtown policing.

Some of that, she's already seeing play out.

"In the last year and a half and maybe two years, I’ve noticed there’s been a lot more footwork from police, a lot more bicycle riders," said Schrage.

But much like the games that captivate her customers, Nikki said it will take teamwork from the city and business leaders to fill the seats in her bar and bring conventions back to downtown.

'I think this is going to bring us a lot of success here and downtown," she said.

If the proposal is accepted by all parties involved, the goal is to open the new center by 2021.

© 2018 KSDK