Washington County Fair canceled for 2020

POTOSI, Mo. — The 2020 Washington County Fair has been canceled.

The fair board announced the news on Facebook on Monday.

"In these unprecedented times, it would bring us nothing but joy to be able to provide an event for people to come together as a community. But, a fair with social distancing is not a fair," the Facebook post said. "This decision was made by the board after much research, consideration and speaking with local health department officials.

"The safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, entertainers, and volunteers is our top priority. Believe us, no one is more heartbroken than the fair board and its volunteers. We cherish the fair, and we want to be able to continue it in the future."

The fair board said it would be on contact with entertainers, contractors, vendors and livestock exhibitors as far as what the next step will be.

The fair board said that those who purchased advanced tickets can hold onto their passes for the 2021 fair, but refunds will also be available.

The Missouri State Fair is still scheduled to take place in Sedalia on Aug. 13-23. There will be no concerts during the fair and there may be changes to some of the traditional events.