WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Washington County, Missouri deputies are investigating after human remains were found on Jan. 5.

Deputies responded to the 10000 block on Rock Hill Road where they found human remains.

A spokesperson said the remains appeared to have been there for an extended period of time, possibly years. The identity and gender of the remains have not been determined, a spokesperson said.

The cause of death has not been determined and may take some time due to the extended time of being exposed, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information should contact Central Dispatch at 573-438-1079 or 573-438-5478.

