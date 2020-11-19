Residents in Washington County asked to use caution, evacuate if needed due to fire in area

According to an emergency alert sent out, this affects residents on Declue Road and Goose Creek Road from Highway T to the 12800 block

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Some residents in Washington County, Missouri are being asked to use caution and evacuate if needed due to a brush fire in the area.

According to an emergency alert sent out around 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, this affects residents on Declue Road and Goose Creek Road from Highway T to the 12800 block. A spokesperson for the Potosi Fire Department said about a 2-mile radius has been evacuated.

Dozens of neighboring fire departments have been working on a large brush fire for about five hours, Potosi Fire Department spokesperson Robert Lane said. Several counties' water resources are diminishing as the battle to put out the fire continues.

The fire is on both sides of Highway 185 and Lane said crews "cannot get a handle on it." Highway 185 is currently shut down in both directions.

There are at least 100 to 150 firefighters on scene.

Lane said more evacuations could be possible they can't get control of the fire.

“I’m asking everybody to stay out of the area because it’s been jumping over the trucks, highway and out of the way," Lane said. "I can’t use help unless they are emergency personnel. We need drinking water and stuff. Trying to get water for the people trying to fight the fire."

The area is under a red flag warning until 5 p.m. as the combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.