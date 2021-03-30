All clear given after threatening message found on bathroom wall at south St. Louis County school

Staff at Washington Middle School in the Mehlville School District evacuated the building after the message was found on a wall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Students at a middle school in south St. Louis County returned back to their classrooms Tuesday afternoon after a threat was found on a school bathroom wall.

The staff at Washington Middle School in the Mehlville School District immediately evacuated the building Tuesday morning after the threatening message was found written on a wall.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department, including a K9 unit, responded to the school to search the grounds and conduct a thorough sweep of the building. Students and staff members waited outside the building while the search was underway.

At about 12:30 p.m., police gave the all clear and said it was safe for students and staff members to return to the building. District assistant superintendent Jeff Bresler said teachers would spend the rest of the day easing students back into the normal school routine “while also checking in with our students and helping them process this morning’s events.”

School officials sent several messages to parents throughout the morning giving updates on what was happening. Below is the last note sent to families.

Dear WMS families,

We have just received the all clear from St. Louis County Police. They have indicated it is safe for students and staff to return to Washington Middle School.

Our priority for the remainder of the day will be easing back into instruction while also checking in with our students and helping them process this morning’s events. We will also be serving lunch on a modified schedule.

I want to thank the staff at Washington Middle School. They responded to this threat swiftly and calmly and put our emergency procedures into action. Also thank you to our staff at neighboring Trautwein Elementary School who provided support to our WMS students while they were evacuated. I also want to thank our students for their cooperation and patience. Finally, thank you to St. Louis County Police for their thorough investigation of our school.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call the Washington Middle School main office at 314-467-7600. Thank you for your patience and support.

Sincerely,