Police arrest teenage girl in stabbing on MetroLink train in Washington Park

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested and could face several charges after a stabbing on a MetroLink train in Washington Park last Wednesday.
The photo above is from a separate incident on a MetroLink train a week ago.
Master Sergeant Adam Quirin with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, two male passengers initially got into an argument, which escalated to a fight on a train near Kingshighway and St. Clair Avenue.
Investigators said one of guys' 17-year-girlfriend then stabbed the man who was fighting with her boyfriend -- in his face and on his shoulder.
Investigators said the victim is still in the hospital.
Initially, deputies arrested the girl and her boyfriend. But her boyfriend was later released.
The teenage girl faces several charges and remains in juvenile detention.
A witness said a handful of riders were on the train at the time of the stabbing.
A Metro spokesperson said their MetroLink system is comprised of 46 miles of tracks that operate 21 hours a day, seven days a week.
Patti Beck with Bi-State Development said St. Clair County sheriff's deputies, police and contracted security officers routinely patrol their trains and platforms.
MetroLink provided a statement following the stabbing on a train at its Washington Park station, which reads:
The incident on MetroLink earlier this week and the incident last Friday were isolated events generated by heat of the moment exchanges between passengers. They are impossible to predict. Our overall rates for incidents are very low -- 9 incidents per 100,000 boardings, and the majority of those incidents are the result of proactive engagement by our law enforcement partners. We are working with our police partners to increase the law enforcement presence on the MetroLink system. Over the last several years, we have implemented nearly 100 security recommendations and are continuing to add new security measures to the MetroLink system, like the Secure Platform Plan, which consists of high security gating and fencing and will control access to the MetroLink platforms. We have also established a Real Time Camera Center. Our security teams and police partners ride the trains and patrol the platforms on the 46-mile light rail system. The number of security officers and police officers riding on MetroLink trains varies over the course of the 21-hour service day. Our approach to security is rotational and fluid, not stationary, so a security officer may board a train at one station and get off the train at the very next station in assigned zones on the MetroLink system. We do that in order to maximize higher security visibility on both the train and the MetroLink platforms. The ride between some stations is only a minute or two, while other stations it is a few minutes longer so the number of security officers and police officers on the trains is constantly changing.
Kevin B. Scott
General Manager of Security at Bi-State Development
