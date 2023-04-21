Police arrest teenage girl in stabbing on MetroLink train in Washington Park

The incident on MetroLink earlier this week and the incident last Friday were isolated events generated by heat of the moment exchanges between passengers. They are impossible to predict. Our overall rates for incidents are very low -- 9 incidents per 100,000 boardings, and the majority of those incidents are the result of proactive engagement by our law enforcement partners. We are working with our police partners to increase the law enforcement presence on the MetroLink system. Over the last several years, we have implemented nearly 100 security recommendations and are continuing to add new security measures to the MetroLink system, like the Secure Platform Plan, which consists of high security gating and fencing and will control access to the MetroLink platforms. We have also established a Real Time Camera Center. Our security teams and police partners ride the trains and patrol the platforms on the 46-mile light rail system. The number of security officers and police officers riding on MetroLink trains varies over the course of the 21-hour service day. Our approach to security is rotational and fluid, not stationary, so a security officer may board a train at one station and get off the train at the very next station in assigned zones on the MetroLink system. We do that in order to maximize higher security visibility on both the train and the MetroLink platforms. The ride between some stations is only a minute or two, while other stations it is a few minutes longer so the number of security officers and police officers on the trains is constantly changing.