WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a suspicious fire burned down two vacant homes in Washington Park overnight.

The fire started in a home in the area of Hill Avenue and N. 53rd Street late Monday night. It quickly spread to another home.

The Washington Park Fire Department said no one was inside the homes and no one was injured. The department hasn't said what may have started the fire but said that it was suspicious.

Firefighters from State Park Volunteer Fire Department and French Village Fire Department assisted with the fire.

