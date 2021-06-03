Washington University sends alert warning of armed person on campus

Students, faculty and staff on campus were told to hide and barricade themselves in a room until further notice

ST. LOUIS — Washington University sent an emergency alert to students warning of an armed person on the University's Danforth Campus Thursday afternoon.

The alert was sent at around 3:15 and told students, faculty and staff on campus to hide and barricade themselves in a room until further notice. Any students not on campus were told to stay away.

"WashUAlert: Armed person on Danforth Campus. RUN/HIDE/FIGHT. If hide, lock/barricade yourself in a room until further notice. If off campus, stay away," the alert said.

No other information was provided.

The alert said the university will provide updates at emergency.wustl.edu when they become available.