Washington University cancels all fall sports for 2020

The cancellation will impact volleyball, football and men's and women's soccer among other sports

ST. LOUIS — There will be no fall sports competition for Washington University athletes in 2020.

The school announced the decision to not participate in fall sports on Wednesday, citing the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation will impact men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, volleyball, football, women's golf, men's and women's tennis and sports that compete with non-traditional competition seasons - baseball and softball.

"These are incredibly challenging and unprecedented times for higher education and intercollegiate athletics. While the decision to cancel Fall competitive schedules was not made easily, we remain committed to keeping the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and campus community front of mind," Director of Athletics Anthony J. Azama said. "We will transition the focus of our planning initiatives to explore possible activity experience for Fall student-athletes once they return to campus."

A decision on winter sports has not been made yet, and the university said it will be evaluated later in the fall.